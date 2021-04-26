I Love This Oscars Moment Between Zendaya And H.E.R.

Let me be a part of this friendship.

The 93rd Oscars happened last night, and it was definitely a night to remember.

The red carpet was filled with show-stopping looks, the venue was gorgeous and Daniel Kaluuya thanked his parents for having sex…on live television.


The Academy Awards/Giphy

His sister reacted the exact same way I would have, tbh.

The nominees of the night included H.E.R., whose song “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah was up for Best Original Song.


Pool / Getty Images

Earlier this year, she also won the Grammys for Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined” and Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe.” She also performed “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl LV!

My favorite moment of the whole show happened when Zendaya, who was presenting the award, announced H.E.R. as the winner.


Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images

After freaking out a bit (as she should), H.E.R. stood to move towards the stage. And in a moment of pure glee, she locked eyes with Zendaya and the pair began jumping up and down.


ABC

Girls support girls, ya know?

We love strong female friendships, especially between two women as extraordinary as they are!

Congrats to H.E.R. and the rest of last night’s Oscar winners!

