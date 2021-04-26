Hearing on objections to Amazon union election to start May 7

(Reuters) – The labor group that did not secure enough votes from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) warehouse workers in Alabama to form a union said on Monday the hearing on its objections to the election is set to start on May 7, citing a government filing.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The labor group, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), has said Amazon’s conduct prevented employees from freely exercising their choice, while the company has denied that intimidation of workers caused them to reject joining the RWDSU by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

