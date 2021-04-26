Hailey Bieber Only Uses Instagram On The Weekends

“It can be such a dark hole that you go down.”
The 24-year-old model, who has over 34 million followers on Instagram alone, recently revealed that she’s had to implement some social media rules for herself.
In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey explained that because of how negatively she’s been affected by social media, she actually doesn’t use Instagram during the week.
“When it comes to social media, I’ve definitely gone through so much comparison. Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself,” Hailey said.
She continued, “It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you’re in this weird rabbit hole, and you’re putting yourself down.”
Hailey noted that the “reality” of social media is that “people show their best and hide the rest” and that you’re only seeing a “very small portion of what that person is allowing the world to see.”
In order to avoid the pressures of social media, Hailey says she only uses Instagram on the weekend and has someone else manage the account during the week.
“There’s so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though. I had to start doing this thing where I don’t go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself,” Hailey explained.
Good for Hailey, and reminder to us all to take social media breaks when we need them!
