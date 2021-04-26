Hailey Baldwin Gets Honest About Reason Why She Stays Away From Instagram During the Week

Harper’s Bazaar

Explaining why she feels the need to remove herself from the platform between Monday and Friday, the wife of Justin Bieber stresses that she is still figuring out who she is as a woman.

Hailey Baldwin refuses to use Instagram during the week for the sake of her mental health. The model has revealed she doesn’t use social media between Monday and Friday as she admits she has some “insecurities” from seeing so many perfect people posting across the platform.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, she said, “I’m only 24, and I’m still figuring out who I am as a woman. Who I am in my career. Who I am as a wife. There’s so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people.”

“I had to start doing this thing where I don’t go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself. Everyone has insecurities. Just because people tell [me I’m] beautiful? That’s not how I see it, and that’s not how I feel all the time.”

Meanwhile, Hailey previously revealed she deleted her Twitter account because it was “toxic.”

“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison,” she explained. “I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see?’ ”

“I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”