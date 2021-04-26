H.I.G. Announces the Sale of WBB

Article content MIAMI — H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management, announced today the sale of its portfolio company, Whitney, Bradley & Brown, Inc. (“WBB” or the “Company”), to Serco Inc. (“Serco”) for $295 million. WBB transforms, modernizes, and sustains major mission-centric defense and intelligence platforms that are critical to maintaining national security superiority. Through data-driven, knowledge-based solutions, WBB provides program management, advanced engineering and analytical support to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. H.I.G. acquired WBB in October 2017 as part of the firm’s government services investment initiative. During H.I.G.’s ownership, H.I.G. invested alongside management in organic growth initiatives and completed two strategic and transformative acquisitions. These investments created new capabilities and provided access to new customers, markets and contract vehicles that enhanced growth, doubled revenue and tripled EBITDA during H.I.G.’s ownership. Robert Olsen, WBB’s CEO, said, “We appreciate H.I.G.’s strategic guidance and commitment to the WBB platform over the last three years. They were a truly value-added partner and as a result of their involvement, WBB is better positioned to capitalize on the exciting growth opportunities ahead. We look forward to this next chapter working with Serco as we continue to serve as an integral partner to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.”

Jeff Zanarini, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, commented, "It has been a pleasure working with Robert Olsen and the entire WBB team. The success of this transaction for WBB management, H.I.G., and its investors is a direct result of a near-perfect execution on the growth plan we devised together from the onset of our relationship. We expect WBB to continue setting new standards of excellence for our nation's most critical priorities, working with the newly-expanded Serco leadership team." About WBB

WBB transforms, modernizes, and sustains major mission-centric defense and intelligence platforms that are critical to maintaining our nation’s defense and national security superiority. Through data-driven, knowledge-based solutions, WBB provides program management and consulting services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. WBB has supported the federal government for almost four decades on mission critical programs and has developed deep domain expertise within critical capabilities including systems engineering, lifecycle logistics, cybersecurity, data analytics and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. WBB’s highly-specialized and experienced workforce provides services across the full lifecycle from program development to ongoing support and mission performance. The company has approximately 1,000 employees, the majority of which are veterans and greater than 75% possess security clearances. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, WBB is an ISO 9001-registered company operating at over a dozen strategically-located facilities across the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit https://wbbinc.com/. About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach: