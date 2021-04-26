GOT’s House Of The Dragon Has Started Production

Fans of the hit HBO drama were excited to see a behind-the-scenes picture of the cast doing a socially distanced table read on social media.
“Fire will reign,” the official Twitter account of House of the Dragon captioned the pic. “Coming soon to HBOMax in 2022.”
HBO has also shared who will be starring in the show. For House Targaryen, Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen alongside Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.
House Highwater includes Olivia Cooke as Alicent Highwater and Rhys Ifans as Otto Highwater.
The cast also includes Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.
House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before the original Game of Throne series and it will focus on a civil war that might end House Targaryen’s reign for good.
Whatever happens in the show, here’s hoping House of the Dragon has a better ending than Game of Thrones.
