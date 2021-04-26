Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup: executive By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company’s space on the floor of the NYSE in New York
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, said the bank’s President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron on Monday.
Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly a $300-billion increase over the past year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.