Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed meeting

By
Matilda Colman
-
3

Gold prices were little changed on

Tuesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy

meeting, while palladium was pinned below a record peak scaled

in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,780.86 per ounce by 0057

GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,780.10

per ounce.

* Palladium was steady at $2,924.93 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,941 on Monday.

* The dollar index inched up against its rivals,

making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed’s

two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, and while no

major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close

attention to Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the economy.

* Japan’s central bank is expected to maintain its massive

stimulus on Tuesday and project inflation missing its 2% target

for years to come, as fresh curbs to combat a spike in COVID-19

cases overshadow the boost to growth from solid global demand.

* New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose solidly in

March and shipments surged, cementing expectations that economic

growth accelerated in the first quarter as massive government

aid and improving public health boosted demand.

* More than 147.23 million people have been reported to be

infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,249,168​ have

died, according to a Reuters tally.

* India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle

surging new coronavirus infections, as nations pledged urgent

medical aid to try to contain an emergency overwhelming the

country’s hospitals.

* Silver fell 0.1% to $26.19 per ounce. Platinum

was up 0.3% at $1,247.90.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence April

N/A Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision April 27

Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee

starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna

Chandra Eluri)

