Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed meeting

Gold prices were little changed on
Tuesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy
meeting, while palladium was pinned below a record peak scaled
in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,780.86 per ounce by 0057
GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,780.10
per ounce.
* Palladium was steady at $2,924.93 per ounce, after
hitting an all-time high of $2,941 on Monday.
* The dollar index inched up against its rivals,
making gold more expensive for other currency holders.
* Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed’s
two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, and while no
major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close
attention to Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the economy.
* Japan’s central bank is expected to maintain its massive
stimulus on Tuesday and project inflation missing its 2% target
for years to come, as fresh curbs to combat a spike in COVID-19
cases overshadow the boost to growth from solid global demand.
* New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose solidly in
March and shipments surged, cementing expectations that economic
growth accelerated in the first quarter as massive government
aid and improving public health boosted demand.
* More than 147.23 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,249,168 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
* India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle
surging new coronavirus infections, as nations pledged urgent
medical aid to try to contain an emergency overwhelming the
country’s hospitals.
* Silver fell 0.1% to $26.19 per ounce. Platinum
was up 0.3% at $1,247.90.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 US Consumer Confidence April
N/A Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision April 27
Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee
starts its two-day meeting on interest rates
