Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed meeting

Gold prices were little changed on

Tuesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy

meeting, while palladium was pinned below a record peak scaled

in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,780.86 per ounce by 0057

GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,780.10

per ounce.

* Palladium was steady at $2,924.93 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,941 on Monday.

* The dollar index inched up against its rivals,

making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed’s

two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, and while no

major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close

attention to Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the economy.

* Japan’s central bank is expected to maintain its massive

stimulus on Tuesday and project inflation missing its 2% target

for years to come, as fresh curbs to combat a spike in COVID-19

cases overshadow the boost to growth from solid global demand.

* New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose solidly in

March and shipments surged, cementing expectations that economic

growth accelerated in the first quarter as massive government