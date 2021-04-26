Gold gains as rising COVID-19 cases, easing U.S. dollar boost appeal

Article content

Gold prices gained on Monday as rising

coronavirus cases boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal,

supported by a weaker dollar as investors await this week’s U.S.

Federal Reserve meeting, while auto-catalyst palladium was

little changed after scaling historic highs last week.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,781.97 per ounce by 0343

GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $$1,781.90 per ounce.

“The COVID-19 situation in India and Japan is deteriorating.

So that is boiling demand for safety, resulting in higher gold

prices,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding

that an easing dollar is further supporting prices.

Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan

declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other

prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.

Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in

the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading

Commission said on Friday.

“On the other hand, investors are looking at very strong

U.S. economic data released on Friday,” said Yang, adding higher

yields are capping gold’s gains.

U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, while

retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring

accelerated.