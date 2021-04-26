Gold gains as rising COVID-19 cases, easing U.S. dollar boost appeal

Article content
Gold prices gained on Monday as rising
coronavirus cases boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal,
supported by a weaker dollar as investors await this week’s U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting, while auto-catalyst palladium was
little changed after scaling historic highs last week.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,781.97 per ounce by 0343
GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $$1,781.90 per ounce.
“The COVID-19 situation in India and Japan is deteriorating.
So that is boiling demand for safety, resulting in higher gold
prices,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding
that an easing dollar is further supporting prices.
Cases in India registered a record surge, while Japan
declared states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other
prefectures on Friday to combat a spike.
Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold in
the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Friday.
“On the other hand, investors are looking at very strong
U.S. economic data released on Friday,” said Yang, adding higher
yields are capping gold’s gains.
U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, while
retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring
accelerated.
Market participants now await Fed’s two-day policy meeting
starting on Tuesday. Although no change in policy is expected,
the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
In other metals, palladium was up 0.1% at $2,858.76
per ounce, after scaling a record peak of $2,925.14 on Friday.
“Strong industrial demand from the auto sector and investor
interest saw palladium trade to a fresh record high…
underpinned by Nornickel’s lackluster output numbers and
continued strong demand from tightening emissions standards,”
said independent analyst Robin Bhar in a note.
“Palladium has been in deficit for several years and this is
set to continue over coming years.”
Silver rose 0.2% to $26.04 per ounce. Platinum
was up 0.4% at $1,234.42.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)