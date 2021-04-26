Gold firms on weaker dollar; palladium holds near record high

Article content

Gold prices held firm on Monday,

supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

meeting this week, while supply worries kept palladium near

record highs hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.73 an ounce by 0931

GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,779.60.

“We have seen some short-term buying interest come back into

the market in line with the weaker dollar and lower bond yields.

But if we fail to break higher soon, then there is a risk we

could run into some renewed period of profit taking,” said Saxo

Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“The main focus this week will be the FOMC (Federal Open

Market Committee) meeting on Wednesday and what kind of signals

that will be sent from there.”

Gold prices have not been able to move forward despite a

weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields because of the

metal’s failure to break above the psychological $1,800 barrier,

analysts said.

The dollar slumped to an almost eight-week low against other

major currencies on Monday.

Market participants are awaiting the Fed’s two-day policy

meeting starting on Tuesday, with the focus on the tapering of

bond purchases.

Spot gold could retest resistance at $1,792 an ounce, having