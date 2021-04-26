Gold edges down as firmer dollar dents appeal

Article content
Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a
firmer dollar dulled the metal’s appeal, while the market looked
forward to cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.93 per ounce by
0318 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,778.10 per
ounce.
“We’re starting to see a bit of a perking up of the U.S.
dollar and bond yields as well, and that seems to be the driving
catalyst at the moment,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya
Spivak.
The dollar index edged up against its rivals, making
gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to the 1.570%
level.
Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed’s
two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, and while no
major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close
attention to Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the economy.
“The most likely scenario that the markets are looking for
is a status quo result,” Spivak said, adding however, “the Fed
is going to have a hard time sounding any more dovish than they
already have been.”
Japan’s central bank kept its monetary policy steady, while
new restrictions to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases clouded
prospects of a fragile economic recovery.
Meanwhile, India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help
tackle surging new coronavirus infections, as nations pledged
urgent medical aid to try to contain an emergency overwhelming
the country’s hospitals.
Palladium edged 0.2% lower to $2,920.78 per ounce,
after hitting an all-time high of $2,941 on Monday.
“Pent up demand in the auto sector is likely to fuel strong
demand for PGM (Platinum Group Metals)-rich catalytic converters
amid rising restrictions on emissions,” ANZ analysts wrote in a
note.
Silver fell 0.3% to $26.12 per ounce. Platinum
was down 0.4% at $1,238.57.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)