Gold edges down as firmer dollar dents appeal

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a

firmer dollar dulled the metal’s appeal, while the market looked

forward to cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.93 per ounce by

0318 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,778.10 per

ounce.

“We’re starting to see a bit of a perking up of the U.S.

dollar and bond yields as well, and that seems to be the driving

catalyst at the moment,” said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya

Spivak.

The dollar index edged up against its rivals, making

gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to the 1.570%

level.

Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed’s

two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, and while no

major policy changes are expected, investors will pay close

attention to Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the economy.

“The most likely scenario that the markets are looking for

is a status quo result,” Spivak said, adding however, “the Fed

is going to have a hard time sounding any more dovish than they

already have been.”

Japan’s central bank kept its monetary policy steady, while

new restrictions to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases clouded