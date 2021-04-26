Glenn Close Sends Internet Into Frenzy With ‘Da Butt’ Dance at the 2021 Oscars

WENN/Avalon

‘Glenn Close has a great personality, spontaneity, and uplifting attitude that will light up any moment,’ one fan gushes over the ‘Wife’ actress, who was nominated for her role in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ this year.

One of the things that people will remember from the 2021 Academy Awards is definitely Glenn Close‘s “Da Butt” dance. The iconic actress broke the internet as she showed off her booty-shaking skills on the live telecast which later is generated into a viral meme.

The hilarious dance took place when Questlove and Lil Rel played a music guessing game with audience members. They approached “The Wife” actress and played a song which Glenn had to guess the title. The Oscar-nominated actress quickly recognized the song, which happened to be 1988’s “Da Butt”, and showed it by shaking her booty, much to everyone’s entertainment.

“That’s not fair to Glenn Close. You don’t know ‘Da Butt’,” Lil Rel said to the actress. However, Glenn surprised everyone when she said, “Wait just a second. That’s ‘Da butt’. I know that. ‘Da butt’, it was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shout out to Sugar Bear and the whole Backyard Band.”

Not stopping there, Glenn continued to share her knowledge about the song. “So Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie ‘School Daze’. Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed it and it was not nominated so it couldn’t have won.”

Lil Rel couldn’t hide his shock as he responded, “I wasn’t expecting that at all, that you’d know ‘Da Butt’. It’s dope, but do you know the dance, though? Do you know how to do ‘Da Butt’?” With zero hesitation, the “Hillbilly Elegy” actress, who looked stunning in a sparkling blue dress, stood up and shook her booty in total excitement.

“Glenn Close has a great personality, spontaneity, and uplifting attitude that will light up any moment. That’s how you turn the tables to turn the show into the Glenn Close show!” a fan reacted to the meme. “She knows now she’ll be trending for this instead of 0-8. She’s smart,” one person noted, referring to headlines how Glenn has collected 8 Oscar nominations with 0 win.

In addition to her nod for “Hillbilly Elegy”, Glenn was nominated for “The World According to Garp” in 1983, “The Big Chill” in 1984, “The Natural” in 1985, “Fatal Attraction” in 1988 and “Dangerous Liaisons” in 1989. The actress also got nominations for “Albert Nobbs” in 2012 and “The Wife” in 2019.