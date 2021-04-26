Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.11% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.11%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.11%, while the index added 0.81%, and the index gained 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.85% or 5.60 points to trade at 202.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.28% or 0.224 points to end at 10.050 and Covestro AG (DE:) was up 2.10% or 1.160 points to 56.300 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.12% or 2.58 points to trade at 227.32 at the close. Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) declined 0.97% or 1.420 points to end at 144.880 and Deutsche Post AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.87% or 0.425 points to 48.380.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 5.56% to 8.884, Aurubis AG (DE:) which was up 4.27% to settle at 74.220 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which gained 3.77% to close at 10.760.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 2.21% to 35.460 in late trade, Knorr-Bremse AG (DE:) which lost 0.62% to settle at 103.75 and Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which was down 0.58% to 92.060 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which rose 4.15% to 27.100, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.66% to settle at 26.080 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 3.65% to close at 50.250.

The worst performers were Software AG (DE:) which was down 2.21% to 35.460 in late trade, SAP SE (DE:) which lost 0.78% to settle at 118.530 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 0.50% to 23.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 446 to 245 and 57 ended unchanged.

Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.27% or 3.040 to 74.220.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was unchanged 0.00% to 19.24.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.06% or 1.05 to $1778.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.32% or 0.20 to hit $61.94 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.54% or 0.35 to trade at $65.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.2083, while EUR/GBP fell 0.18% to 0.8702.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 90.855.

