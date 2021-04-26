France’s Le Maire to meet with Stellantis, Renault and will discuss aid for foundries

Article content

PARIS — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he was meeting later in the day with the bosses of carmakers Renault and Stellantis and would also discuss aid to the foundry sector.

The government was notably working on a plan to provide financial aid to foundry workers, whose jobs are threatened by the development of electric cars, so they could train to adapt to other sectors, Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

Le Maire, who added that trade union representatives would also attend the meeting, said there were 15,000 jobs in the French foundry sector, which could be under threat.

“Electric engines require much less cast iron or aluminum. These jobs are clearly under threat but these jobs can be used in other sectors such as nuclear,” Le Maire said.

He added France was still sticking to a plan for a possible re-opening of businesses, which have been shut as part of lockdown measures to curb the COVID virus, around May 15. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)