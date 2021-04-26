Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28% By...

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.28%, while the index added 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 4.64% or 3.09 points to trade at 69.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA (PA:) added 4.03% or 0.86 points to end at 22.32 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was up 2.82% or 2.78 points to 101.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 1.67% or 0.98 points to trade at 57.64 at the close. Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) declined 1.44% or 2.50 points to end at 170.95 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was down 1.21% or 4.00 points to 325.90.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 5.63% to 11.45, Eramet SA (PA:) which was up 5.41% to settle at 60.35 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 4.78% to close at 0.964.

The worst performers were Bureau Veritas SA (PA:) which was down 1.85% to 24.90 in late trade, Atos SE (PA:) which lost 1.67% to settle at 57.64 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) which was down 1.44% to 170.95 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 369 to 220 and 88 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.07% or 1.30 to $1779.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.35% or 0.22 to hit $61.92 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.57% or 0.37 to trade at $65.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.2083, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8699.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.845.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©