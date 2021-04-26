France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.28%, while the index added 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 4.64% or 3.09 points to trade at 69.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA (PA:) added 4.03% or 0.86 points to end at 22.32 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was up 2.82% or 2.78 points to 101.24 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 1.67% or 0.98 points to trade at 57.64 at the close. Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) declined 1.44% or 2.50 points to end at 170.95 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was down 1.21% or 4.00 points to 325.90.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 5.63% to 11.45, Eramet SA (PA:) which was up 5.41% to settle at 60.35 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 4.78% to close at 0.964.

The worst performers were Bureau Veritas SA (PA:) which was down 1.85% to 24.90 in late trade, Atos SE (PA:) which lost 1.67% to settle at 57.64 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) which was down 1.44% to 170.95 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 369 to 220 and 88 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.07% or 1.30 to $1779.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.35% or 0.22 to hit $61.92 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.57% or 0.37 to trade at $65.05 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.2083, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8699.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 90.845.