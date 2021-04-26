Forint eases, other currencies stable as markets eye data-heavy week

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

BUDAPEST — Most central European

currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a

breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S.

Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision

and U.S. and European GDP data.

“Everyone is waiting for the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday,

though we do not expect any surprises,” a Budapest-based trader

said. “But if American and European GDP data are better than

expected, that could fuel the risk-on mood and help the region.”

First-quarter GDP data for the United States, Germany and

the euro zone are due to be published later this week.

The Czech crown was little moved on Monday after

starting to firm again last week.

CSOB bank said that while euro zone economic figures this

week could show weaker numbers, there is still no strong signal

to reverse the better global mood lately, which could help the

crown this week firm near the technical level of 27.74 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu

also edged higher.

The Hungarian forint underperformed its peers on

Monday, adding to its losses from last week when it weakened in

a move that traders have called a very strong correction

following gains in March and April.

The currency slid 0.23% to trade at 363.95 to the euro a day

before the central bank’s rate-setting meeting.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected

to leave interest rates unchanged before an expected spike in

inflation that the bank considers temporary.

CIB Banks expects no change at the meeting as “macroeconomic

data since March have not re-drawn the picture of prospects, the

forint’s rate is where it was at the time of the last meeting,

and the fast rise in government bond yields has stopped.”

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague and

Bucharest each adding 0.3% while Budapest and

Warsaw were little moved.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1053 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1090.93 1087.610 +0.31% +6.21%

.BUX Budapes 42788.0 42772.95 +0.04% +1.62%

t 2

.WIG20 Warsaw 1985.70 1986.63 -0.05% +0.09%

.BETI Buchare 11246.1 11212.82 +0.30% +14.69

st 1 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1885.23 1887.11 -0.10% +8.39%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 521.86 519.93 +0.37% +16.61

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.45 0.70 1.04 0.36

Rep

Hungary 0.93 1.10 1.25 0.79

Poland 0.24 0.26 0.36 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan

Charlish in Warsaw

Editing by Mark Heinrich)

