Forint eases, other currencies stable as markets eye data-heavy week

BUDAPEST — Most central European

currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a

breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S.

Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision

and U.S. and European GDP data.

“Everyone is waiting for the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday,

though we do not expect any surprises,” a Budapest-based trader

said. “But if American and European GDP data are better than

expected, that could fuel the risk-on mood and help the region.”

First-quarter GDP data for the United States, Germany and

the euro zone are due to be published later this week.

The Czech crown was little moved on Monday after

starting to firm again last week.

CSOB bank said that while euro zone economic figures this

week could show weaker numbers, there is still no strong signal

to reverse the better global mood lately, which could help the

crown this week firm near the technical level of 27.74 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu

also edged higher.

The Hungarian forint underperformed its peers on

Monday, adding to its losses from last week when it weakened in

a move that traders have called a very strong correction

following gains in March and April.