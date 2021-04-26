Forint eases, other currencies stable as markets eye data-heavy week

Article content
BUDAPEST — Most central European
currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a
breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision
and U.S. and European GDP data.
“Everyone is waiting for the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday,
though we do not expect any surprises,” a Budapest-based trader
said. “But if American and European GDP data are better than
expected, that could fuel the risk-on mood and help the region.”
First-quarter GDP data for the United States, Germany and
the euro zone are due to be published later this week.
The Czech crown was little moved on Monday after
starting to firm again last week.
CSOB bank said that while euro zone economic figures this
week could show weaker numbers, there is still no strong signal
to reverse the better global mood lately, which could help the
crown this week firm near the technical level of 27.74 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and the Romanian leu
also edged higher.
The Hungarian forint underperformed its peers on
Monday, adding to its losses from last week when it weakened in
a move that traders have called a very strong correction
following gains in March and April.
Article content
The currency slid 0.23% to trade at 363.95 to the euro a day
before the central bank’s rate-setting meeting.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected
to leave interest rates unchanged before an expected spike in
inflation that the bank considers temporary.
CIB Banks expects no change at the meeting as “macroeconomic
data since March have not re-drawn the picture of prospects, the
forint’s rate is where it was at the time of the last meeting,
and the fast rise in government bond yields has stopped.”
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague and
Bucharest each adding 0.3% while Budapest and
Warsaw were little moved.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1053 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1090.93 1087.610 +0.31% +6.21%
.BUX Budapes 42788.0 42772.95 +0.04% +1.62%
t 2
.WIG20 Warsaw 1985.70 1986.63 -0.05% +0.09%
.BETI Buchare 11246.1 11212.82 +0.30% +14.69
st 1 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1885.23 1887.11 -0.10% +8.39%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 521.86 519.93 +0.37% +16.61
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 0.45 0.70 1.04 0.36
Rep
Hungary 0.93 1.10 1.25 0.79
Poland 0.24 0.26 0.36 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw
Editing by Mark Heinrich)