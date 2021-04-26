Exxon Accused by Activist Firm of ‘Distorting’ Emissions Targets

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Exxon Mobil Corp.’s proxy battle with an activist fund manager intensified after it accused the oil giant of obscuring the trajectory of its greenhouse gas emissions through disingenuous reduction targets.

Exxon’s chief carbon goal of cutting upstream emissions intensity — a measure of pollution per barrel of oil produced — by as much as 20% by 2025 is so limited it only includes about 10% of its overall carbon footprint, investment firm Engine No. 1 said Monday in a presentation. Even if Exxon achieved the goal, its emissions intensity would be 6% to 8% higher than in 2009-2010, according to its 81-page document.

“Exxon Mobil has sought to obscure long-term risk by distorting its long-term emissions trajectory,” the San Francisco-based firm said. “Even by its own limited standards, ExxonMobil has gone backwards and aims to do worse in 2025 than 2010.”

Engine No. 1 began a rare proxy contest against the West’s biggest oil company in December after a decade of poor financial returns and a strategy the firm claims fails to meet the needs of the energy transition. The fund only has a 0.2% stake in Exxon, but has won support from California State Teachers’ Retirement System and New York’s state pension fund.