Ethiopia receives two bids for two telecoms operating licenses

Article content

NAIROBI — Ethiopia’s finance ministry said on Monday it had received two bids, from South Africa’s MTN and a consortium including Kenya’s Safaricom, for new telecoms operating licenses.

The announcement is the latest step in the Horn of Africa nation’s efforts to liberalize its economy. The country of 110 million people has one of the world’s last closed telecoms markets.

Vodafone, Vodacom, the United Kingdom’s CDC Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation are also part of the consortium, the finance ministry said in a tweet announcing the two bids it had received.

Brook Taye, a senior advisor at the finance ministry, told Reuters that it should not take more than a week for the winners of the licenses to be announced.

“We will select the winners after technical and financial evaluation is completed,” Balcha Reba, director general of the Ethiopian Communications Authority, said at a press conference on Monday.

The licenses will pave the way to open up Ethiopia’s telecoms industry, which is considered the big prize in the country’s push to liberalize the economy.

The liberalization will also involve the sale of a 45% stake in Ethio Telecom, which has said it also plans to launch mobile money transfer services.