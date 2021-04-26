Ethereum Network Daily Transaction Surges Over 1.51M By CoinQuora



Ethereum Network Daily Transaction Surges Over 1.51M



network daily transactions have soared to 1.51 million.

ETH recorded about 1.28 million transactions on April 1.

According to a tweet from Frank Chaparro, daily transactions on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network have increased drastically to 1.51 million.

Daily transactions on the Ethereum network have surged to 1.51 million pic.twitter.com/e2G6Jb89nG — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) April 26, 2021

In addition, Chaparro said that the Ethereum network eventually recorded about 1.28 million transactions on April 1. Not limited to this alone, the ETH network also recorded almost 800,000 transactions in one year.

Of note, comparing the Ethereum network performance from last year to what we are seeing today, its …

