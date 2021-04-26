Ethereum and Tezos connected via blockchain bridge By Cointelegraph

Token wrapping has become a common way of connecting the users of disparate blockchain platforms and is perhaps best exemplified by Wrapped (WBTC), which is an ERC-20 version of Bitcoin (BTC) running on Ethereum.

The cryptocurrency space just became a little bit more interconnected after developers created a cross-chain bridge between the and Tezos blockchains. Following the launch of the Wrap Protocol, created by Bender Labs, Ethereum-based ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens can be made Tezos-compatible, allowing Ether (ETH) holders to interact with the Tezos ecosystem.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.