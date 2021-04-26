Ethereum and Tezos connected via blockchain bridge By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman
The cryptocurrency space just became a little bit more interconnected after developers created a cross-chain bridge between the and Tezos blockchains. Following the launch of the Wrap Protocol, created by Bender Labs, Ethereum-based ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens can be made Tezos-compatible, allowing Ether (ETH) holders to interact with the Tezos ecosystem.

Token wrapping has become a common way of connecting the users of disparate blockchain platforms and is perhaps best exemplified by Wrapped (WBTC), which is an ERC-20 version of Bitcoin (BTC) running on Ethereum.