EOS Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 20% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $5.6778 by 17:59 (21:59 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 14, 2020.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.3862B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.9310 to $5.7803 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 17.97%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.9609B or 1.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.4784 to $6.8493 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 75.29% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $53,344.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.05% on the day.

was trading at $2,493.12 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 12.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $997.2388B or 50.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $288.7601B or 14.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.