EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $5.7567 by 14:55 (18:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.4776B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.9310 to $5.7567 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.85%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.1339B or 1.85% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.4784 to $6.8493 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 74.95% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $54,216.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 9.15% on the day.

was trading at $2,499.93 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,013.6791B or 50.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $289.3910B or 14.38% of the total cryptocurrency market value.