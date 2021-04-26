Eminem Launches Own NFT in Partnership With Nifty Gateway By CoinQuora

Eminem Launches Own NFT in Partnership With Nifty Gateway
- Eminem is an iconic rapper who has partnered with Nifty Gateway at Shady Con.
- The partnership is mainly to launch the rapper’s own NFT.
- Eminem has grouped the NFTs into three types.
Eminem, a popular American hip-hop star, an iconic rapper, and an Oscar award winner has partnered with Nifty Gateway at Shady Con to launch his own Non-Fungible Token (NFT).
Surprise
We’re excited to announce that @Eminem is dropping this Sunday – April 25th on #NiftyGateway!
Look out for more info…
