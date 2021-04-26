Dollar near multi-week lows before Fed, bitcoin reclaims $54,000

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near

multi-week lows versus major peers on Tuesday, weighed by

subdued Treasury yields, as investors consolidated positions

ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week.

The safe-haven greenback was also out of favor after world

stocks started the week hitting a record high, amid increasing

investor confidence in a rapid global recovery from the

pandemic.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around

$54,000 following a 10% surge on Monday, driven by reports that

JPMorgan Chase is planning to offer a managed bitcoin

fund.

That snapped a five-day losing streak that took the digital

token to the cusp of $47,000, with losses accelerating amid

worries about U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital

gains taxes.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six peers, was little changed at 90.859 early in the

Asian session, after dipping to the lowest since March 3

overnight at 90.679.

No change to policy is expected when the Federal Open Market

Committee ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but the market

will pay close attention to comments from Chairman Jerome

Powell, who is likely to face questions over whether improving

conditions warrant a withdrawal of monetary easing.

Most analysts though expect him to say such talk is

premature, which could put downward pressure on Treasury yields

and the dollar.

“The reflation trade is back on,” Gavin Friend, a strategist

at National Australia Bank, said on a client podcast.

“Currencies outside of the dollar should be doing quite well

anyway in that environment.”

The dollar has fallen nearly 3% since late March as U.S.

Treasury yields traded in narrow ranges after retreating from a

14-month high of 1.7760%, slashing the currency’s yield appeal.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around

1.58% on Tuesday, tracking sideways since sliding to a one-month

low of 1.528% in the middle of this month.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.2078, but remained

close to the one-month high of $1.2117 reached Monday.

The commodity-linked Australian dollar, a barometer of risk

appetite, eased 0.1% to $0.7791, after a 0.7% rally

overnight that took it just shy of a five-week peak.

The offshore Chinese yuan retreated 0.1% after rising to a

seven-week top of 6.4710 per dollar on Monday.

The dollar added 0.1% to 108.18 yen, another haven

currency, continuing its rise from the seven-week low of 107.48

reached Friday.

The Bank of Japan announces a policy decision Tuesday, with

no change expected.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0108 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2076 $1.2087 -0.08% -1.16% +1.2090 +1.2075

Dollar/Yen 108.1570 108.1400 +0.06% +4.75% +108.2100 +108.1800

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9147 0.9141 +0.08% +3.40% +0.9148 +0.9145

Sterling/Dollar 1.3887 1.3906 -0.10% +1.68% +1.3900 +1.3888

Dollar/Canadian 1.2398 1.2394 +0.03% -2.64% +1.2401 +1.2389

Aussie/Dollar 0.7789 0.7802 -0.17% +1.25% +0.7802 +0.7789

NZ 0.7226 0.7236 -0.08% +0.68% +0.7236 +0.7227

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

