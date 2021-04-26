Dollar near multi-week lows before Fed, bitcoin reclaims $54,000

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hovered near

multi-week lows versus major peers on Tuesday, weighed by

subdued Treasury yields, as investors consolidated positions

ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week.

The safe-haven greenback was also out of favor after world

stocks started the week hitting a record high, amid increasing

investor confidence in a rapid global recovery from the

pandemic.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around

$54,000 following a 10% surge on Monday, driven by reports that

JPMorgan Chase is planning to offer a managed bitcoin

fund.

That snapped a five-day losing streak that took the digital

token to the cusp of $47,000, with losses accelerating amid

worries about U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital

gains taxes.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency

against six peers, was little changed at 90.859 early in the

Asian session, after dipping to the lowest since March 3

overnight at 90.679.

No change to policy is expected when the Federal Open Market

Committee ends its two-day meeting on Wednesday, but the market

will pay close attention to comments from Chairman Jerome

Powell, who is likely to face questions over whether improving