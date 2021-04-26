Does Pfizer Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews



Does Pfizer Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?



The biopharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:) has been basking in the success of its COVID-19 vaccine and breakthroughs in other therapeutics. In fact, a recent FDA approval for its LORBRENA as a supplemental new drug could prove to be a major stock-price driver in the coming months. So, we think PFE is a valuable addition to one’s portfolio now. Read on to learn more.The biopharmaceutical products manufacturer Pfizer Inc. (PFE) became an iconic leader in the pharmaceuticals industry with its breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine development, along with German company BioNTech.

PFE’s stock has surged 5% year-to-date, and 9.3% over the past month, on the back of solid financial prospects for its COVID-19 vaccine and double-digit operational revenue growth driven by developments in its therapeutics area.

In fact, the FDA’s recent approval of its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for LORBRENA has further strengthened the pharma giant’s position in the drug development market. We think investors’ bullish sentiment on the biopharma business in general, and on PFE’s prospects, should help PFE see solid upside in the coming months.

