Home Business Does Pfizer Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

Does Pfizer Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Does Pfizer Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

The biopharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:) has been basking in the success of its COVID-19 vaccine and breakthroughs in other therapeutics. In fact, a recent FDA approval for its LORBRENA as a supplemental new drug could prove to be a major stock-price driver in the coming months. So, we think PFE is a valuable addition to one’s portfolio now. Read on to learn more.The biopharmaceutical products manufacturer Pfizer Inc. (PFE) became an iconic leader in the pharmaceuticals industry with its breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine development, along with German company BioNTech.

PFE’s stock has surged 5% year-to-date, and 9.3% over the past month, on the back of solid financial prospects for its COVID-19 vaccine and double-digit operational revenue growth driven by developments in its therapeutics area.

In fact, the FDA’s recent approval of its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for LORBRENA has further strengthened the pharma giant’s position in the drug development market. We think investors’ bullish sentiment on the biopharma business in general, and on PFE’s prospects, should help PFE see solid upside in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©