DMX’s Fiancee and Ex-Wife Share Touching Moment at ‘Homegoing Celebration’ Funeral

In her emotional speech about her late ex-husband, Tashera Simmons calls the rapper’s fiancee Desiree Lindstrom ‘a woman of God’ before they embrace on stage.

DMX‘s fiancee and ex-wife continue to show their support for each other through this difficult time. In a somber, yet touching moment during a private funeral service held at Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, April 26, the rapper’s ex Tashera Simmons heaped praise for his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom while taking the stage to deliver a speech about her ex-husband.

In her speech, Tashera talked about women in DMX’s life, “Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that (Desiree) woman is a woman of god.” She added, “And that’s why I love you.”

The two women then shared a tight embrace on stage. Continuing her speech, Tashera said that while Desiree was unaccustomed to the spotlight, she encouraged her to be the woman “he (DMX) taught you to be.”

Tashera also touched on DMX’s faith in God. “He said, ‘I’m here for the world. God put me here for the world … God birthed me to be in the world. I am not of the world. I’m for the world.’ And I said, ‘I believe that, Earl,’ ” she recalled.

She further sang praise for her ex-spouse, “I had never in my life met a young 18-year-old man that had been through what he had been through, and loved the Lord like he did. It was so powerful, that at 18, I wanted to transition to know who was Jesus Christ. I learned about faith with Earl, I learned about forgiveness, I learned about what unconditional love looked like.”

The socially-distance funeral was limited to DMX’s family only, but fans were able to watch the event through a live broadcast on BET. Faith Evans also paid tribute to the former Def Jam artist, though her less-than-impressive performance has earned her backlash from Twitter users.

Elsewhere at a memorial service that was held one day before at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a friend of DMX almost sabotaged the event with an unauthorized speech. Jungle, a close pal of the late star, was not invited to speak in front of the crowd, but he suddenly stepped onto the stage to address the masses.

An upset Pastor AR Bernard quickly interrupted him, calling him out for ruining the flow of the memorial. “You violated your respect,” chastised the Pastor. “You disrespected my house. You disrespected my house. Regardless of how good you think what you’ve got to say is. You’ve disrespected my house. God bless you, my brother.” Jungle was later escorted off the stage and the memorial went on as scheduled.