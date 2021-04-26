Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves By Reuters

5/5



Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

Because it was a seven-inning game, it will not count as an official no-hitter, but it goes down as a complete-game shutout for the four-time All-Star.

Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. He retired 17 straight to end the game. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches. He finished with seven strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks jumped all over Atlanta starter Drew Smyly (0-1) in the first inning, putting up five runs before the Braves even stepped to the plate. Pavin Smith, David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar homered for Arizona.

Red Sox 5, Mariners 3

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven solid innings to tie for the major-league lead with his fourth victory of the season as Boston defeated visiting Seattle.

Rodriguez (4-0) overcame a shaky opening inning and allowed three runs on six hits. The left-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Red Sox.

Mariners left-handed starter Nick Margevicius (0-2) lasted just one-third of an inning. He gave up four runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Rockies 12, Phillies 2

C.J. Cron homered and collected four hits, Trevor Story hit a grand slam and also singled, and Colorado beat Philadelphia in Denver.

Raimel Tapia, Yonathan Daza, Josh Fuentes and Dom Nunez had two hits each and Jon Gray (3-1) pitched six solid innings for the Rockies, who have won four of their last five.

Bryce Harper hit two home runs and Nick Maton had two hits for the Phillies.

Indians 7, Yankees 3

Franmil Reyes hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth inning as Cleveland rallied past visiting New York to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

The Indians came back from a 3-0 deficit by opening the fourth with four consecutive hits off Jameson Taillon (0-2). After three straight singles, Reyes followed Eddie Rosario’s RBI by lifting a 1-2 fastball into the right-field seats over Aaron Judge’s leaping attempt at the warning track.

Reyes’ fifth homer of the season highlighted a three-hit performance for the designated hitter. He singled and stole his first career base in the second and then hit his second career triple in the sixth.

Orioles 8, A’s 1

Austin Hays homered twice, and Maikel Franco added another one as Baltimore ended visiting Oakland’s 13-game winning streak with a lopsided victory.

The A’s had not lost since April 8 in Houston’s home opener. Oakland began the season at 0-6 before turning everything around, and the 13-game winning streak is the third longest for the team since they moved to Oakland in the late 1960s.

The A’s could not find much offense against Baltimore starter John Means and the bullpen. Oakland finished with three hits against Means (2-0), who gave up one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Royals 4, Tigers 0

Carlos Santana drove in two runs, Hunter Dozier homered, and a quartet of pitchers combined for the shutout as visiting Kansas City silenced Detroit.

Royals starter Danny Duffy (3-1) threw five scoreless innings, scattering four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Whit Merrifield had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who was pitching on three days’ rest, tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while recording two strikeouts.

Pirates 6, Twins 2

Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits and Bryan Reynolds added a pair of RBI doubles to lead Pittsburgh past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Adam Frazier went 3-for-5 with one RBI and run scored for Pittsburgh, which won its third consecutive road series while improving to 10-5 over its last 15 games. Clay Holmes (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

Nelson Cruz moved into a tie for the American League lead with his seventh home run of the season, Luis Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored and Byron Buxton had an RBI single for Minnesota, which lost for the 11th time in its last 13 games.

Mets 4, Nationals 0

Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings while J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso each hit homers as host New York blanked Washington to win their weekend series.

Bouncing back from a Tuesday night loss to the Chicago Cubs in which he walked six over 3 2/3 innings and was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, Walker (1-1) permitted just three hits, walked three and struck out four in lowering his earned-run average to 2.14.

Washington’s Patrick Corbin (0-3) actually lowered his ERA to 10.47 by allowing four runs in four-plus innings. Corbin was touched for seven hits and three walks, and he struck out three.

Blue Jays 1, Rays 0

Santiago Espinal went 2-for-4 and singled in the only run, and five pitchers held the opposition scoreless in relief of injured starter Hyun Jin Ryu as Toronto blanked Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ryu pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings but motioned to the dugout after a two-out single by Manuel Margot in the fourth and left the game. The Blue Jays later said he sustained a minor right glute strain. Ryu allowed three hits and one walk and struck out five in his no-decision.

Tampa Bay 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patino — the No. 2 organizational prospect, according to MLB Pipeline — made his debut and overpowered Toronto in 2 2/3 hitless innings. He struck out three and walked one in the 42-pitch outing.

White Sox 8, Rangers 4

Jose Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Michael Kopech struck out 10 over five innings as Chicago completed a three-game sweep of visiting Texas.

Kopech (2-0), a right-hander, allowed one run on four hits with no walks on a career-high 87 pitches for the White Sox, who have won four straight and six of seven to move a season-high three games above .500.

Texas right-hander Kohei Arihara (2-2) saw his 12 1/3 scoreless-innings streak end in the first with Abreu’s two-run blast into the left-field bleachers.

Diamondbacks 5, Braves 0 (Game 1)

Right-hander Zac Gallen pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Arizona past host Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gallen (1-0) received credit for his first career complete game and shutout in the seven-inning affair. The 25-year-old struck out six and walked two in his third start of the season. He retired 11 consecutive batters between walking Austin Riley with two outs in the second and walking Ronald Acuna Jr. in the sixth.

Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered for Arizona.

Angels 4, Astros 2

Shohei Ohtani crushed his seventh home run of the season, a shot to straightaway center field leading off the eighth inning, and Los Angeles averted a four-game series sweep by host Houston.

Ohtani snapped a 2-2 tie with his titanic blast off Astros right-hander Luis Garcia (0-2), whose 0-1 fastball traveled 440 feet and yielded an exit velocity of 107.1 mph. Four players entered Sunday tied atop the majors in homers with seven. Ohtani leads the Angels with 16 RBIs.

The Angels had dropped 17 of 20 games at Minute Maid Park before responding to the Astros’ two-run seventh inning. Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy had retired 10 consecutive batters and allowed just one hit before Martin Maldonado and Myles Straw reached in succession to open the sixth inning. Bundy answered by inducing a flyout and an inning-ending double play.

Cardinals 5, Reds 2

Tyler O’Neill hit two home runs as St. Louis defeated visiting Cincinnati to complete a three-game sweep.

The Reds have lost seven consecutive games to fall three games under .500 and sink into the National League Central cellar.

Jack Flaherty (4-0) held the Reds to one run on three hits over seven innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Brewers 6, Cubs 0

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight over six scoreless innings, and Milwaukee pulled away against host Chicago.

Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits and two walks to earn his first career victory in 11 appearances against Chicago. Luis Urias had a two-run single, Kolten Wong had an RBI double and Travis Shaw drove in a pair of runs as Milwaukee won the rubber match of the three-game series.

The Cubs suffered their third shutout this season — all against the Brewers.

Giants 4, Marlins 3

Logan Webb tossed seven shutout innings and hit a two-run triple to lead San Francisco over visiting Miami.

The Giants won three of the four games against the Marlins and have won six of their past eight games. Miami has lost five of its past seven.

Webb (1-1) only allowed three hits — all singles — and struck out eight while issuing three walks. He also delivered a two-run triple in a three-run third. Jesus Aguilar tried to spark a late Marlins comeback in the eighth when he homered for the third consecutive game after entering the series with none.

