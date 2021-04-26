Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.10% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.10%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.10%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.32% or 2.7 points to trade at 118.8 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) added 2.18% or 330 points to end at 15500 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 1.66% or 5.7 points to 349.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.40% or 18.5 points to trade at 1299.5 at the close. Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) declined 1.15% or 12.5 points to end at 1072.0 and Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was down 0.95% or 5.4 points to 562.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 94 to 49 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.18% or 330 to 15500. Shares in Ambu A/S (CSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.66% or 5.7 to 349.5.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.43% or 0.27 to $61.87 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.63% or 0.41 to hit $65.01 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.02% or 0.35 to trade at $1778.15 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.16% to 6.1575, while EUR/DKK fell 0.00% to 7.4362.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 90.880.