DeFi Ecosystem Breaks Above 2 Million Unique Addresses By CoinQuora

DeFi Ecosystem Breaks Above 2 Million Unique Addresses
- The total number of unique addresses in the DeFi space broke two million today.
- DeFi tokens spike in demand compared to NFTs and top altcoins.
- TVL has increased to $57.9 billion, a virtually vertical surge in the last 30 days.
According to crypto metric platform Dune Analytics, the total number of unique addresses in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space broke two million today. This was reported by Twitter user Richard Chen.
TWO MILLION DEFI USERS https://t.co/RjNZoK7Lfz
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.