Decentralization is the final frontier for CBDCs By Cointelegraph



Decentralization is the final frontier for CBDCs



As central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, continue to garner mainstream traction across the global financial landscape in recent years, almost all central banks are actively researching the benefits and risks of offering a digital currency to the public.

In its most basic sense, a CBDC is a digital form of fiat money, backed by a suitable amount of monetary reserves like gold or foreign currency reserves. Each CBDC unit acts as a secure digital instrument equivalent and can be used as a way of payment, a store of value and an official unit of account. What distinguishes them from stablecoins — similar digital offerings whose value is pegged to fiat — is that they are government-issued and backed by central bank-issued money, making them completely regulated.

Sky Guo is CEO of Cypherium. His extensive knowledge of blockchain consensus, transactions and cryptographic algorithms stems from his background in computer science. With a Bachelor of Science from Pepperdine University and a degree in entrepreneurship from Draper University, Sky also serves as a columnist for Caixin, a Chinese financial media outlet.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph