Daniel Kaluuya’s Mom Has Epic Reaction to Him Discussing His Parents’ Sex During 2021 Oscars Speech

Daniel Kaluuya was among the celebrated actors at the 2021 Oscars, which was held on Sunday, April 25. The “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor won the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of real-life activist Fred Hampton in the movie, and his acceptance speech was really one of a kind.

After accepting the award from 2020 Best Supporting Actress winner Laura Dern, Daniel started his speech by thanking his mom. “Thank you so much for pouring into me,” so he said, adding, “It’s so hard to make a film, and make a film about a man like this.”

Daniel also expressed his gratitude towards his “Judas and the Black Messiah” co-stars Lakeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback. “I share this honor with the gift that is Lakeith Stanfield, the light that is Dominique Fishback,” he shared. Speaking of Fred, the “Widows” star said, “What a man. How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed.”

Later in his speech, Daniel raised some eyebrows when he randomly talked about his parents’ sex life. “It’s incredible. My mom met my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing. Do you know what I’m saying?” the actor said nonchalantly. “I’m here, do you know what I mean? I’m so happy to be alive, so I’m going to celebrate that tonight.”

While he delivered the shocking speech, the camera was panned to his mom in the audience. Unsurprisingly, his mom looked baffled over the mention of the sex.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who was nominated for the category alongside Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami…“), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal“) and Lakeith, poked fun at the speech while giving a shout-out to Daniel in an Instagram post. “Congrats to my fellow Brit @danielkaluuya for winning our acting category (I’m also glad your parents had sex),” the “Borat” star wrote.

In the post, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” actor also congratulated Florian Zeller “for winning our screenplay category. And thank you to everyone who supported our Borat movie by watching it – the old skool fans, the new fans and the millions of people on Amazon who accidentally clicked on it while trying to buy cat litter.”