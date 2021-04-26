Cyprus Rivals to Talk Reunification as Tensions Pull Them Apart

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Rival leaders from the island of Cyprus meet on Tuesday to see if there’s any common ground on which to pursue reunification after nearly 50 years of bitter division and a recent deterioration in ties.

Officials from Turkey, Greece and the U.K. — guarantor powers under the agreement that ended British colonial rule in Cyprus — will join top Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot politicians in Geneva for a scheduled three days of talks. The attempt to keep unity efforts alive is being chaired by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, whose spokesman called on the parties to show “creativity.”

On Saturday a few thousand people marched simultaneously on both sides of the island’s divide with banners in Greek, Turkish and English in favor of reunification and chanting: “Pull down the wall of shame – unite the place.”

Proponents of reunifying the island point to the economic and security prizes it offers. They include a boost for the development and export of eastern Mediterranean oil and gas to Turkey and Europe via a pipeline from Cyprus; and strengthening the NATO alliance in the region just as Russia seeks to expand its influence.

But unilateral Turkish energy exploration in contested waters has inflamed its ties with both Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, while Ankara’s purchase of missile technology from Moscow soured relations with European powers.