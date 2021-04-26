Currency.com Pairs Up With TradingView For Better Trading By CoinQuora



Currency.com Pairs Up With TradingView For Better Trading



Major crypto exchange Currency.com is pairing up with TradingView.

Currency.com will be integrated with the TradingView platform.

The partnership will give Currency.com users access to TradingView’s analysis.

High-growth crypto exchange Currency.com announced this week its partnership with TradingView. This will allow clients to access TradingView, one of the largest trading communities, using their Currency.com account.

The development emphasizes the crypto exchange’s commitment to providing its clients with a wide range of educational tools. That is to say, it will help users access the digital market confidently and conveniently.

As per the partnership, Currency.com will be integrated with the TradingView all-in-one financial network. At the moment, the trading platform serves over 13 million traders worldwide. W…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

