Cruel Summer Cast In Real Life Photos

So, Cruel Summer premiered on Freeform last week, and I’m already considering it one of my favorite shows of 2021.

Some basic info: The series follows Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. Kate is a seemingly perfect popular girl who’s kidnapped. Meanwhile, Jeannette goes from her awkward teen stage, to popular girl, to becoming the most hated girl in the country after an accusation ruins her reputation. Each episode interweaves the happenings of three summers, 1993, 1994, and 1995, aka the events before Kate’s disappearance and the aftermath of Kate’s rescue.

And if the plot hasn’t enticed you yet, you should def watch just for the cast. They’re phenomenal:

1.

Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis


Freeform / @olivia_holt / instagram.com

Before starring on Cruel Summer, Olivia was best known for her roles on Disney Channel’s Kickin’ It, Girl vs. Monster, and I Didn’t Do It. She starred on the Freeform show Cloak and Dagger and played Tandy Bowen/Dagger. She also released an EP called Olivia in 2016 and has continued to release singles throughout the years.

Follow Olivia on Instagram here.

2.

Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette Turner


Freeform / @chiaraaurelia / instagram.com

Cruel Summer is one of Chiara’s first big TV roles. Also this year, she starred in the Amazon Prime series Tell Me Your Secrets where she played Rose Lord. She’s currently starring in Fear Street 2, which is set to come out at some point this year.

Follow Chiara on Instagram here.

3.

Froy Gutierrez as Jamie Henson


Freeform / @froy / instagram.com

Froy is best known for his roles on shows like Teen Wolf and Light as a Feather. He has also made guest appearances on series like One Day at a Time, The Goldbergs, and Bella and the Bulldogs.

Follow Froy on Instagram here.

4.

Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins


Freeform / @harleyquinnsmith / instagram.com

Harley made her acting debut in her father Kevin Smith’s film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. She has been in movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Yoga Hosers, Jersey Girl, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and Clerks II. She’s the co-host of the Vegan Abattoir podcast that she does with her dad. Harley also has a bunch of projects in the works like Student Body, Nineteen on Fire, and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Follow Harley on Instagram here.

5.

Allius Barnes as Vince Fuller


Freeform / Getty Images

Allius has had a bunch of guest-starring roles on shows like Sam & Cat, Pen15, Snowfall, Melissa & Joey, and Unbelievable. He also starred on S.H.R.I.E.K. and the movie Thumper. He currently has a new project in the works called Rise.

Follow Allius on Instagram here.

6.

Nathaniel Ashton as Ben


Freeform / @nathaniel_ashton / instagram.com

Cruel Summer is one of Nathaniel’s first major projects. He’s appeared in movies and shows like Ashes, Mr. Mercedes, Texas High School Football, and The Price of Fame. He currently has two projects, Flip Turn and Caged Birds, in the works.

Follow him on Instagram here.

7.

Sarah Drew as Cindy Turner


Freeform / @thesarahdrew / instagram.com

Sarah is best known for her roles as April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy and Hannah Rogers on Everwood. She has also acted in various different projects like Glee, Mad Men, Daria, Radio, Mom’s Night Out, and Supernatural.

Follow Sarah on Instagram here.

8.

Michael Landes as Greg Turner


Freeform / Getty Images

Michael is an actor and producer who is best known for his roles in Hooten & the Lady, Gold, and Just Wright. He has also made appearances in shows and movies like The Wonder Years, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, The Torkelsons, Union Square, Silent Witness, You Are Wanted, Save Me, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Follow Michael on Instagram here.

9.

Barrett Carnahan as Derek Turner


Freeform / @barrettcarnahan210 / instagram.com

Barrett is best known for his roles as Young Kreese on Cobra Kai and Aiden on Alexa & Katie. He has also been on shows like Grown-ish, The Thundermans, Best Friends Whenever, and K.C. Undercover. Barrett is set to star in the upcoming YA thriller series One of Us Is Lying.

Follow Barrett on Instagram here.

10.

Brooklyn Sudano as Angela Prescott


Freeform / @brooklynsudano / instagram.com

Brooklyn is an actor and model best known for her roles on My Wife and Kids, 11.22.63, Taken, and The Unit. She currently has a new movie in the works called Main Justice.

Follow Brooklyn on Instagram here.

11.

Andrea Anders as Joy Wallis


Freeform / Getty Images

Before Cruel Summer, Andrea acted in quite a few shows like Oz, Joey, The Class, Better Off Ted, Mr. Sunshine, Modern Family, Mr. Mom, and The Good Fight. Most recently, she can be seen on Young Sheldon and Ted Lasso.

12.

Finally, Blake Lee as Martin Harris


Freeform / @blakeleeblake / instagram.com

Blake is best known for his role as Derek on Parks & Recreation. He also played recurring roles on shows like Mixology, Wisdom of the Crowd, Fam, and Overthinking with Kat & June. In 2020, Blake starred in The Christmas Setup, alongside his husband Ben Lewis. The film marked the first LGBTQ Christmas movie for Lifetime.

Follow Blake on Instagram here.

Be sure to catch new episodes of Cruel Summer Tuesday nights on Freeform!

