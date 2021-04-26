Cruel Summer Cast In Real Life Photos

So, Cruel Summer premiered on Freeform last week, and I’m already considering it one of my favorite shows of 2021.
And if the plot hasn’t enticed you yet, you should def watch just for the cast. They’re phenomenal:
1.
Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis
2.
Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette Turner
3.
Froy Gutierrez as Jamie Henson
4.
Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins
5.
Allius Barnes as Vince Fuller
6.
Nathaniel Ashton as Ben
7.
Sarah Drew as Cindy Turner
8.
Michael Landes as Greg Turner
9.
Barrett Carnahan as Derek Turner
10.
Brooklyn Sudano as Angela Prescott
11.
Andrea Anders as Joy Wallis
12.
Finally, Blake Lee as Martin Harris
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.