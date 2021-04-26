Credit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880 million in cash By Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) said on Monday that four supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill had around $880 million in cash as of last week after it had already distributed $4.8 billion to investors.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank is reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management within a month.

Its asset management unit was forced last month to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill after the British firm lost credit insurance coverage shortly before filing for insolvency.

