Corn nears 8-year high on Brazilian dryness, slow U.S. planting

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago corn futures climbed on Monday to their highest since June 2013 as concerns about South American supplies buoyed the market.

Strength in corn pulled wheat and soybeans to eight-year highs.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active July corn ended limit up at $6.57-1/2 per bushel.

July soybeans gained 23-1/4 cents to $15.39-1/4 per bushel after reaching $15.44-3/4 per bushel, their highest since June 2013. Wheat added 27-1/4 cents to $7.39-1/2 per bushel after reaching $7.46 per bushel, its highest since February 2013.

Dryness in Brazil threatens developing second-crop corn as late planting has left the crop vulnerable to drought damage.

“It’s the start of the dry season,” said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor. “If we don’t get some rain pretty soon, that’s going to be a concern.”

Slow planting across the U.S. Midwest due to a cold snap added support, as domestic supplies dwindle.

Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to report 17% of U.S. corn acres planted as of April 25 in its Monday afternoon report, with 8% of soybeans planted.

Corn exports for the week ended April 22 were 1.9 million tonnes, according to the USDA, beating analyst estimates.