Clare Crawley Sparks Engagement Rumors to Dale Moss With Massive Diamond Ring

In an Instagram Story video, the 41-year-old former star of ‘The Bachelorette’ is seen sipping on a juice box and eating saltine crackers while casually showing off the large diamond ring, which definitely draws people’s attention.

Is Clare Crawley engaged to Dale Moss once again now that they are back together? The former star of “The Bachelorette” sparked speculations that they are engaged after she was spotted rocking a large diamond ring on that finger in a new Instagram Story video.

In the clip, which was posted on Monday, April 26, the 41-year-old star was seen casually sipping on a juice box and eating saltine crackers. Fans, meanwhile, couldn’t help but notice the sparkly piece of jewelry which made them think that Clare and Dale took their relationship to the next level once again.

Additionally, the ring appeared to be bordered on either side by smaller diamonds just like her engagement ring from Dale in the finale of her “The Bachelorette” season. Clare has yet to comment on the speculations. In fact, she took off the clip from her page, prompting fans to think that Clare wanted to stay low-key about the possible engagement for now.

Clare and Dale got engaged in a November 2020 episode of the ABC dating series, though their relationship crumbled down rather quickly as they called it quits in January. In an Instagram post on January 19, the former football player announced, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

As for Clare, she released her own statement on January 21. “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart,” the TV personality admitted. “I may not have all the answers, but I do know this – I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love.”

The two, however, seemed to be reunited when they were photographed during their PDA-packed date in a Florida beach back in February. They were seen holding hands while taking a stroll along the beach and at one point during the date, the lovebirds didn’t hesitate to show PDA as they kissed.