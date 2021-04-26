Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Nia Guzman Engaged to Married Boyfriend Donald Penn

Instagram

Letting the cat out of the bag is social media star Miracle Watts, who posts on her Instagram Story a clip of her hand holding Nia’s hand, which is adorned with a massive diamond ring.

Nia Guzman is soon to be a married woman. The former girlfriend of Chris Brown has sparked a speculation that she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Donald Penn after she’s seen sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Spilling the beans was Instagram star and model Miracle Watts. The 28-year-old, who gained fame after she was mentioned by Drake on OB O’Brien track “2 On Thotful”, gave a look at Nia’s supposed engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

In the Boomerang clip that she shared on Sunday, April 25, a hand, which appears to be Miracle’s, was seen holding Nia’s hand, which was adorned with the massive bauble on that ring. Nia’s L.A. tattoo on her hand was clearly visible, as she also accessorized with a silver-and-gold watch and sported blue nails.

In the caption, Miracle further made it clear whose hand in the clip was and what the ring signifies. “Wifey,” she captioned it, adding her wish follow Nia’s footsteps soon, “I’m trying to get like my good sis. Congrats to @therealniaguzman.”

Nia, who shares 6-year-old daughter Royalty with Chris, first sparked rumors that she’s romantically linked to Donald after they were spotted vacationing together in Mexico in June 2020. She posted a picture of herself wearing a revealing animal-print swimsuit and wrote in the caption, “Shout out to my fine a** photographer tho!” The former NFL star was not seen in the photo but she added a string of flirty face emojis.

The romance raised controversy as Donald was still legally married to Dominique Penn. In February of this year, he and Nia traded shots on social media with his estranged wife after Nia took aim at Dominique and Donald’s other baby mamas for coming at their relationship.

In her lengthy response, Dominique clapped back, “OK Ms wanna be funny I let your lil bulls**t ride out long enough don’t come talking about no fan club when you use to follow me bish!!! Stop!! You was a whole fan of mine even had ya people reach out to my baby store about some free s**t for ya daughter.”

“You was loving the crew tryna be cool before you messed with Donald so piped down!” she claimed. “I’m not the one wanna throw subs for attention!!!! Don’t anyone have problem with you! But if you wanna make his problems your problem then coo!!!”

Dominique went on to say, “So I’m respectfully, disrespectfully asking you to pipe down. Cuz yo scary behind was just asking why camilla don’t like you when I never had a problem with you. Grow up and stop with the passive aggresive gaslighting bs!!!”