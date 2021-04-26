Chinese online retail giant JD.com adopts digital yuan for salary payments By Cointelegraph

JD (NASDAQ:).com has been using China’s Digital Currency Electronic Payment, or DCEP, system to pay the salaries of some employees since January.

The e-commerce firm revealed the news on Sunday while announcing its participation in the one-year DCEP trial show at the fourth Digital China Summit in Fuzhou slated for Sunday and Monday.