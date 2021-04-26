China’s Guangdong holds meeting to tackle illicit fuel trade -sources

Article content

SINGAPORE — China’s southern province of Guangdong convened a meeting of government agencies and national oil firms to help fight illicit trading and sales of pollutive sub-quality fuel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Thursday’s meeting, chaired by a vice governor, came after police detained several people including two staff of a BP Plc joint venture over an investigation into suspected illicit trades of light cycle oil, a blending fuel for diesel.

Officials discussed plans to “rectify” the illicit sub-quality fuel market, as well as tackle air pollution at key cities in Guangdong, two of the sources said. The province is China’s top oil consuming province and largest by GDP.

The meeting gathered agencies such as environmental, safety, quality inspection, customs, energy and tax administrations and marine authorities, as well as marketing officials from state refiners Sinopec, CNPC and CNOOC, according to a meeting notice reviewed by Reuters.

Representatives of shipping companies also attended.

The Guangdong government did not immediately respond to request for comment after office hours.

The meeting was chaired by vice governor Qin Weizhong, previously a refining industry veteran with Sinopec Corp and a deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Company.