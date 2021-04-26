China’s embattled Huarong to delay earnings results again as auditors need more time

Article content

HONG KONG — China Huarong Asset Management said it will miss an April 30 deadline to file its 2020 earnings results as auditors need more time – a second postponement that is likely to prolong uncertainty for its jittery investors.

Huarong, one of China’s four biggest distressed asset management firms, had first planned to release results on March 31 but delayed that announcement, citing the need to finalize a “relevant transaction.” That led to a suspension in trade of its shares and a selloff in its bonds.

It could release earnings as soon as next month and the filing would definitely happen before the end of August when interim results are due, said a source familiar with the matter.

The source was not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified. Huarong did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Huarong said in its Sunday statement via an official bond information website that it was operating stably and business operations were normal.

The Hong Kong stock exchange requires companies to file earnings results by March 31 and publish their annual report by April 30. A representative for the bourse declined immediate comment.

Hurt by failed investments and aggressive expansion, Huarong has been in restructuring talks since 2018. Its former chairman, Lai Xiaomin, was executed in January after a graft probe. It had a market value of some $5 billion at the time of its shares’ suspension.