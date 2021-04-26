China steelmakers snap up high-grade iron ore on strong profits

Article content

BEIJING — Top-grade iron ore with 65% iron content is selling at a record spread over ores with 62% and 58% ferrous content, while the spread between benchmark 62% ore and lower-grade 58% ore has risen to a four-year high.

High-grade 65% iron ore currently costs $66.50 per tonne more than 58% iron ore and $33.50 more than 62% ore, according to data from SteelHome, but is still attractive for mills as their profit margins have risen this year.

“Steel companies are chasing higher production now as they are profitable,” said a Shandong-based trader who refused to be named. “Demand for low-grade ores is not very good, we are not keen to take those products.”

Profit margins for producing hot-rolled coil products at mills in north China turned positive in March and earlier this month soared to 1,188 yuan ($183.14) per tonne, the highest since August 2018, and were at 827 yuan on Friday, according to data from Jinrui Capital.

Margins for steel rebar also swung to black in March and earlier this month climbed to their highest since April 2019, at 928 yuan a tonne, and were at 616 yuan on Friday, Jinrui Capital said.

Demand for high-grade iron ore, which produces more pig iron – an intermediate product between iron ore and steel – with fewer impurities than the same amount of lower grade ore, has been rising just as domestic stocks of top-quality ores decline in China.