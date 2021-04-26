Check Point Software Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Check Point Software (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Check Point Software announced earnings per share of $1.54 on revenue of $508M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.5 on revenue of $502.35M.

Check Point Software shares are down 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.97% from its 52 week high of $139.25 set on December 29, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 8.17% from the start of the year.

Check Point Software follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Check Point Software’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on April 14, who reported EPS of $0.9497 on revenue of $12.77B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9247 on revenue of $12.78B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $18.57B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $17.79B.

