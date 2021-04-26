Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller in Critical Condition After Being Shot





Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller was among the victims of a shooting incident at an off-campus party on Saturday, April 24. Central Michigan University confirmed the reports in a statement on Sunday, adding that Keller is currently in serious condition.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, we learned that two individuals were shot at a local off-campus apartment complex. We now can confirm that the two victims are Central Michigan University students — junior Johnathan Keller and senior Tyler Bunting. Both were taken immediately to regional hospitals for care,” a statement from CMU President Bob Davies, which was posted on the campus’ blog, read. The statement also suggested that while Bunting is now stable, Keller remains in a serious condition.

“I and many other CMU staff have personally reached out to each of the students and their families to offer support. We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals,” the statement continued.

It also noted that led by the Isabella County Sherriff, local law enforcement “continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved.” The president added, “I am grateful for the collaboration and care of our region’s public safety agencies. We are fortunate to live in an area supported by multiple law enforcement offices; their efforts ensure our community remains a safe place to live, learn and work.”

“Some of you may be struggling. Incidents like this are upsetting and can be traumatic for students, faculty and staff and our community. Support services are available for all members of our community, and I have listed several below. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you need help,” the statement concluded before suggesting students to contact the CMU Counseling Center for counseling.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a GoFundMe had been created to help Keller’s family with medical expenses.