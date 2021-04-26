Carrie Ann Inaba Cites Health as Reason Why She Temporarily Exits ‘The Talk’

CBS/Cliff Lipson

When announcing her temporary departure from the CBS daytime talk show, the 53-year-old co-host and TV personality claims that she wants to ‘focus on [her] well-being.’

AceShowbiz –

Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a leave of absence from “The Talk“. When announcing her temporary departure from the CBS daytime talk show, the co-host claimed that she wants to focus on her health.

The 53-year-old broke the news via Instagram on Monday, April 26. “Hi, everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally, that I have decided to take a leave of absence from ‘The Talk’ to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing,” she said in a video.

“I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from ‘The Talk’ family, and I hope to be back soon,” the TV personality concluded her message. “Take care and I’ll keep you updated. Thank you.”

<br />

Also addressing Carrie’s temporary exit was Sheryl Underwood. In the Monday episode of “The Talk”, Sheryl noted, “Before we get started today, we’d like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her wellbeing. She appreciates the support from all of her fans and her family right here at ‘The Talk’.”

In mid-March, Carrie took time off from the talk show before making her return on April 12. “Not sure exactly what’s been happening, but my arms started to go numb, and I was having sharp shooting pains as well, as well as the normal pain that I have every day which is pretty much getting unbearable,” she spilled at that time via Instagram Story. “So, I’ve taken a few days off The Talk.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge opened up about her illness back in February. “I’ve been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions: lupus, Sjogren’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and, most recently, vasculitis. For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable,” she wrote on her website.