Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.209507 by 02:34 (06:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $38.561492B, or 1.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.082019 to $1.209507 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.98%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.960660B or 1.85% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9438 to $1.2864 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 22.30% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,799.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.44% on the day.

was trading at $2,480.16 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 13.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $986.202647B or 50.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $286.985599B or 14.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.