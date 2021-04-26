Canadian National Railway profit falls nearly 4%

Article content

Canadian National Railway said on Monday quarterly profit fell 3.6 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic hit shipment volumes of coal, petroleum and chemicals.

Shipments were also affected by a historic winter storm in central and southern U.S. states earlier this year, which disrupted energy supply in the region and hurt a recovery in rail freight volumes from the pandemic.

Still, Canadian National said it now expects “high single-digit” volume growth in 2021, up from its prior outlook of “mid-single-digit” growth.

Canadian National and smaller rival Canadian Pacific have been vying to take over U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern, eyeing control over a vast network of railways spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico.

_____________________________________________________________

