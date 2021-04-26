Canada’s Trans Mountain ordered to suspend oil line expansion work to protect hummingbird nests

Article content

CALGARY — The Canadian government has ordered Trans Mountain Corp to halt work on a section of its oil pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, for four months to protect hummingbird nests, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

The C$12.6 billion ($10.17 billion) Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project will nearly triple capacity of the pipeline, which runs from Edmonton, Alberta, to the coast of British Columbia, to ship 890,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products when it is completed late 2022.

Trans Mountain said the order applies to a one-kilometer stretch along its pipeline right-of-way and work continues on all other areas of the 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) route. There has been no change to the expected in-service date.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) enforcement officer visited the site in a Burnaby forest twice this month after complaints about construction activity affecting nests including those of a species known as Anna’s hummingbird, which are migratory birds protected under Canadian law.

Migratory birds are particularly vulnerable during nesting season. ECCC issued a written order on April 16 to halt any activity including tree felling with heavy machinery on the site. The order lasts until Aug. 20 when nesting season ends.