Camping World begins accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum By BTC Peers



Camping World begins accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum



Cryptocurrencies are undoubtedly going mainstream. Camping World, the largest RV dealer in the United States, is the latest company to embrace cryptocurrency payments.

Through a partnership with BitPay, the RV dealer will now begin to accept paymentsin , , and other cryptocurrencies. According to the company, the move will help pioneer innovations in the RV space. CEO Marcus Lemonis had this to say about the development:

As the industry leader, we have a responsibility to adapt to new preferences and elevate the customer experience, whether through the products and services we offer, or in the ways we interact and transact with the customer.

For a start, the new payment option will be available at Camping World’s locations in Kenosha and Chicago. More cities will be added this summer.

For some context, Camping World has been in existence since 1966. The Lincolnshire-headquartered firm has 227 locations with over 11,500 employees.

It appears to be crypto season as more traditional companies begin to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum payments. Since Tesla (NASDAQ:) announced early this year that customers could now pay for cars with Bitcoin, many other firms have joined the lineup.

Continue reading on BTC Peers