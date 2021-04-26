BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 4/26: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LTC, BCH

price started the week off with a strong move that propelled the price above $50,000 and at the time of writing, bulls are in pursuit of the $55,000 level.

On April 21, JPMorgan (NYSE:) analysts wrote that the liquidity in the cryptocurrency markets is likely to recover sharply after the recent sell-off in Bitcoin (BTC). According to the analysts, “the worst of the liquidations” could be over “suggesting little overhang to work through.”

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360